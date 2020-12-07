Azerbaijan records growth in number of e-signature owners

ICT 7 December 2020 20:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan records growth in number of e-signature owners
Kazakhstan to twofold decrease number of flights to Turkey amid COVID-19 pandemic
Kazakhstan to twofold decrease number of flights to Turkey amid COVID-19 pandemic
Uzbekistan, UK buy Turkmen hydrotreated diesel fuel on exchange
Uzbekistan, UK buy Turkmen hydrotreated diesel fuel on exchange
Turkey-made helicopter engine to cut import bill $60 mln - Minister
Turkey-made helicopter engine to cut import bill $60 mln - Minister
Latest
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation holds discussions on draft business plan and budget for 2021 Business 20:57
Azerbaijan’s import of ships up Business 20:57
Azerbaijan reveals data on civilian casualties, following recent Armenia's aggression Politics 20:56
Baku Metro CJSC signs tender contract Business 20:56
Georgia reveals volume of exported hazelnuts Business 20:55
ADB approves funds to support Georgia’s ongoing response to coronavirus Finance 20:55
Russian Bank to provide Uzbekistan with Belarusian mining dump trucks Transport 20:54
French Proparco talks about projects implemented in Georgia Business 20:54
Georgia sees increase in tangerines export Business 20:53
Georgian Noxtton company expands its activity in UK Business 20:53
New housing purchase prices surge in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 20:47
Import of crude oil from Azerbaijan to Georgia decreases Oil&Gas 20:47
Tbilisi Transport Company announces tender to complete Mtatsminda-Rustaveli ropeway Transport 20:46
Export of persimmons up in Georgia Business 20:45
Georgian StateElectrosystem improves financial performance Economy 20:44
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya opens tender to buy chlorine Tenders 20:43
Georgian TBC Capital predicts inflation rate in country Business 20:43
Indian Navy day 2020: Focus on safeguarding sea lanes to boost trade Other News 20:33
Migrant labourer''s son from Bihar village wins gold medal at IIT, Roorkee Other News 20:31
Azerbaijan records growth in number of e-signature owners ICT 20:16
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 8 Oil&Gas 20:14
Kazakhstan to twofold decrease number of flights to Turkey amid COVID-19 pandemic Kazakhstan 20:14
Difficult to believe that people used to live in Aghdam city - Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Politics 19:47
Relations between Italy, Azerbaijan developing very rapidly - President Aliyev Politics 19:40
TAP project launch will undoubtedly further strengthen Italian-Azerbaijani relations - President of Azerbaijan Politics 18:37
Strike with ballistic missiles from terrory of Armenia was deliberately aimed at civilians at night - President of Azerbaijan Politics 18:35
We have agreed to establish Italian-Azerbaijani University - President of Azerbaijan Politics 18:30
Azerbaijan invited companies from countries to take part in large-scale construction work - President Aliyev Politics 18:25
Karabakh war showed who real friends of Azerbaijan are - President of Azerbaijan Politics 18:18
Azerbaijan, Italy close friends and strategic partners - Speaker of parliament (PHOTO) Politics 18:00
Azerbaijan confirms 3,086 new COVID-19 cases, 1,781 recoveries Society 17:55
Al Karam Textile Mills signs six-year license for home textiles with Gap Inc. Arab World 17:24
Iran – Qatar ties at high level - spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry Business 17:18
Belarusian refinery to get more batches of Azeri Light Oil&Gas 17:16
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 17:12
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict just coming out of hot phase - Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:11
Baku Stock Exchange reveals data on corporate securities transactions in Azerbaijan Finance 17:09
Azerbaijan's Azersu allocates funds to improve water supply Business 17:05
CAREC countries endorse new long-term tourism dev't, gender strategies Finance 17:03
Uzbekistan to establish Winemaking Development Fund Uzbekistan 17:02
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of electrical equipment Tenders 17:00
Kazakhstan’s oil extraction forecast to increase year-on-year in 2022 Oil&Gas 16:54
Azerbaijan to host investment forum summing up 2020 results Business 16:49
Azerbaijan increases exports of coffee and tea Business 16:48
Volume of loan portfolio of industrial, manufacturing sector increases in Azerbaijan Finance 16:44
Turkmenistan performs well in business, trade in 2020 – Brand Finance Business 16:44
Azerbaijan Insurers Association starts to co-op with Turkish Insurance Union Finance 16:37
Prices to rise on confectionery in Georgia Business 16:36
French Alstom to consider modernization of signaling on railway section in Kazakhstan Transport 16:35
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan experiences rapid development of ICT technologies - State Statistical Committee ICT 16:26
Two fishing companies expand with the support of Produce in Georgia agency Business 16:26
Uzbekistan’s 2020 expenses for social support significantly exceed approved parameters Finance 16:26
State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads reconstructs highways in Quba district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 16:18
About 40,000 medical workers quarantined due to coronavirus pandemic in Iran Society 16:17
Georgia sees significant increase in apple export Business 16:03
Azerbaijan plans to start production of Virginia tobacco in 2021 Business 16:00
OPEC+ decision allows maximum flexibility, but also means more uncertainty – IHS Markit Oil&Gas 15:54
World Bank implementing new railway project in Azerbaijan Finance 15:48
Azerbaijan to discuss cancellation of curfew Politics 15:47
Azerbaijan, Russia to hold forum on trade, economic co-op Business 15:46
Kazakh Akhtobe region starts construction of gas turbine plant Oil&Gas 15:42
Polish investors interested in production of solar panels in several regions of Georgia Oil&Gas 15:42
Uzbekneftegaz opens tender for repair services Tenders 15:41
Iran reveals data on manufacturing of several industrial products Business 15:37
Iranian government to consider Parliament's plan Politics 15:34
Azerbaijan’s oil production to drop to 635,000 b/d in 2022 – JP Morgan’s view Oil&Gas 15:21
Azerbaijan's Innovation Center inks contract on technical support services ICT 15:17
USAID, Produce in Georgia agency launch two-year partnership to facilitate FDI Business 15:15
Georgia sees decrease in newly issued mortgages Business 15:02
Georgia to continue contract with Hogan Lovells on Khudoni HPP construction Oil&Gas 14:59
Turkmenistan plans to export significant part of gas chemical plant’s products Oil&Gas 14:56
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Vice-President of Italian Chamber of Deputies (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:52
JP Morgan’s estimates on Azerbaijan’s 2021 crude oil output Oil&Gas 14:44
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 7 Society 14:40
ATM services launched in Azerbaijan's liberated territories Economy 14:36
Total assets of Azerbaijani banks down Finance 14:31
France will continue to support territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - French ambassador Politics 14:29
Iran’s oil extraction potential from North Yaran oil field increases Oil&Gas 14:29
JP Morgan expects Azerbaijan to increase oil output in Q4 2020 Oil&Gas 14:26
Kazakhstan’s Kazchrome to pay 3Q2020 dividends to its shareholders Business 14:21
Iran's position over nuclear deal - unchangeable - Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nuclear Program 14:17
Oil falls on surging virus cases and U.S.-China tensions Oil&Gas 13:58
Banks' supply notably exceeds demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's deposit auction Finance 13:48
Kazakhstan extends COVID-19-related quarantine restrictions at Tengiz oil-gas field Oil&Gas 13:35
Turkmenistan shares data on oil transit through Russia Oil&Gas 13:19
Uzbek currency rates for December 7 Finance 13:16
Azerbaijani Interior Ministry resumed service in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Society 13:10
Iran to launch electricity and water facilities Oil&Gas 13:09
Uzbekistan considers joint production of vaccine against coronavirus with Russia Business 13:06
EXPRO completes equipment maintenance for restart of Shah Deniz operations Oil&Gas 12:55
Georgia reports 2,501 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 12:49
Kazakh Shymkent city creating industrial zones Business 12:49
Volume of rice produced in Iran announced Business 12:35
SOCAR Energy Switzerland opens 200th petrol station Oil&Gas 12:31
Shell to offer its best practices to support oil&gas engineering dev't in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:24
Turkmenistan signs document approving development program Business 12:15
Uzbekistan’s external debt projected to continue to grow rapidly Finance 12:14
OPEC+ to start scaling up production from Jan’22 Oil&Gas 12:12
US aims to help Georgian doctors to manage COVID-19 pandemic Georgia 12:01
Azerbaijani FM to visit Iran Politics 11:56
All news