Azerbaijan reveals expected number of International Astronautical Congress participants in Baku (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The International Astronautical Congress, which will be held in Baku on October 2-6, 2023, is expected to be attended by 6,000 people, said Deputy Chairman of Azercosmos OJSC Dunay Badirkhanov during a media tour on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the launch of the AzerSpace-1 satellite, Trend reports.

According to him, 2,500 young specialists will take part in the congress.

The International Astronautical Congress has been held annually since 1950 under the auspices of the International Academy of Astronautics and the International Institute of Space Law with the support of the International Astronautical Federation.

The history of the International Astronautical Congress in Azerbaijan dates back to 1973. So, at the initiative of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, on October 7-13 of the same year, the country hosted the 24th International Astronautical Congress under the motto of "Space research - penetration into science and technology".

Thus, Baku became the first city in the region where this event was organized.

On October 25-29, 2019, at the General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in Washington, Baku won the right to host the most prestigious event of the International Space Industry for the second time.

Thus, on October 2-6, 2023, the 74th International Astronautical Congress under the motto of "Global challenges and opportunities: Let's give chance to space" will be held in the Azerbaijani capital, organized by the Azerbaijan Space Agency - Azercosmos OJSC.

Azercosmos OJSC owns two communication satellites - Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2, as well as the low-orbit satellite Azersky. In 2022, the income of the company from the sale of satellite and telecommunications services amounted to $26.6 million.