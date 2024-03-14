Big majority of Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center graduates find job in specialty - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. A total of 80-85 percent of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center graduates manage to find work in their specialty immediately upon completion of training, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Samir Mammadov said at the 'Visa Cashless Forum – Digital Azerbaijan' held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, created jointly by the ministry and the Israeli Technion Institute, demonstrates impressive results in terms of the employment of its graduates.

Speaking about the large percentage of center graduates employed in their specialty, the official emphasized that this statistics not only emphasizes the high level of training of specialists but also focuses on the growing market need for qualified experts in the field of cyber security.

"In the next three years, the center plans to attract about a thousand people to study,” he added.

To note, the Visa Cashless Forum is one of the main events of Visa, covering markets in Ukraine, Georgia, the CIS, and Southeastern Europe. It involves experts in digital payments and financial technologies.

Meanwhile, Visa (NYSE: V) is a global leader in the electronic payments industry. Visa processes payment transactions between consumers, businesses, and financial and government institutions in more than 200 countries and territories. Its mission is to unite the world through an innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payment network to promote consumer well-being and business and economic prosperity.

