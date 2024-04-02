Azercell reports the major expansion of its network in 2023 (VIDEO)

As one of the systemic players in the digital ecosystem, “Azercell Telecom”, has maintained its status as the country's leading mobile operator in 2023. Currently, the company's geographic coverage extends to 94.50% of the country, while its population coverage stands at 98.35%.

In 2023, Azercell continued to expand and strengthen its infrastructure nationwide. Specifically, enhancement works were carried out at 207 stations in the Baku, Absheron, and Sumgayit area, and at 833 stations in the other regions of the country, with 100 of them in Nakhchivan. In addition to enhancement works, Azercell further expanded its service network by establishing new base stations. Thus, in 2023, 65 new stations were installed in the Baku, Absheron, and Sumgayit area, while 70 new stations commenced operations in the regions.

The expansion and modernization project implemented to meet the increasing demands of subscribers in data has led to significant improvement the quality of the 4G (LTE) network and expansion of the nationwide coverage. Within the framework of this 18-month project, Azercell has installed more than 300 new base stations across Azerbaijan, and approximately 1600 existing base stations have been upgraded.

As a result, the total number of LTE stations of the leading mobile operator has exceeded 3400. Consequently, over the past year, there has been a 10% increase in 4G coverage, a 48% increase in data traffic volume, and a 100% increase in internet speed within the coverage area. Thanks to the modernization project, the network coverage of the mobile operator has increased by 80% in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula and by 75% in other regions of the country.

The network expansion and modernization project has provided faster data transmission services to over 5 million people, who have chosen Azercell as their mobile operator. As a result, Azercell subscribers can now more comfortably utilize multimedia services such as social networks, multiplayer games, video conferences, and a wide variety of digital solutions.

Azercell, which was the first to establish mobile infrastructure and fourth-generation LTE (4G) radio base stations in the liberated territories, currently operates 153 RBS based on this technology in Karabakh. In 2023, the company also expanded its network to include the cities of Agdam, Khojaly, and Shusha, continuing its efforts to provide advanced communication services to the returning population in these areas.

The mobile operator, which has initiated the deployment of "green" technologies, has activated solar energy base stations in Qubadli and Jabrayil. It's worth noting that 60% of the energy demand of the "green" base stations is met from solar power. Within the framework of its ESG Agenda Azercell is planning to increase the number of green stations throughout the country in the coming years.