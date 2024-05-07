Azercell talking with service providers to improve waste management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan's Azercell is talking with service providers to create more reliable waste management system, the company's representative Shirin Aliyeva said during the presentation of the first Sustainable Development Report (ESG) for 2023, Trend reports.

“We will incorporate our sustainability strategy into the 2024 Agenda to show our leadership in sustainable development that stems from our rich potential. To promote sustainable development, we are investigating circular economy strategies to prevent natural resource depletion. Optimizing battery consumption and recycling extends their lifespan,” she added.

To note, last year, Azercell’s profit amounted to nearly 570 million manat ($335 million), and the market share - 48.2 percent.

