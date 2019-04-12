SOCAR’s Communications Department to purchase radio equipment via tender

12 April 2019 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Top official: Azerbaijan-UK relations serve as example for European countries
Politics 14:21
Pakistani pharmaceutical company eyes to enter Azerbaijani market
Economy 13:58
Around 98% of TAP pipes back-filled in Albania
Oil&Gas 13:47
Azerbaijan developing concept for introducing innovations in agricultural sector
Business 13:34
Azerbaijani, Russian military financiers meet in Baku
Politics 13:25
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by chairperson of Federation Council (PHOTO)
Politics 12:53
Latest
Top official: Azerbaijan-UK relations serve as example for European countries
Politics 14:21
Pakistani pharmaceutical company eyes to enter Azerbaijani market
Economy 13:58
Around 98% of TAP pipes back-filled in Albania
Oil&Gas 13:47
Azerbaijan developing concept for introducing innovations in agricultural sector
Business 13:34
Azerbaijani, Russian military financiers meet in Baku
Politics 13:25
Turkmenistan to continue work with int’l payment systems Visa, MasterCard
Economy 13:25
Turkmenistan appoints ambassador in Tunisia
Turkmenistan 13:24
Indian airline reveals time of starting flights to Kazakhstan
Economy 13:23
Iran to help Kazakhstan in exporting goods to Arab countries
Economy 13:21