Azerbaijan's public water company opens tender for overhaul services

Tenders 18 January 2021 09:54 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's public water company opens tender for overhaul services
Georgian FM to visit Spain
Georgian FM to visit Spain
Georgia reports 780 coronavirus cases, 1 608 recoveries, 17 deaths
Georgia reports 780 coronavirus cases, 1 608 recoveries, 17 deaths
Georgia to get first part of Covid vaccine in one month
Georgia to get first part of Covid vaccine in one month
Latest
Iran issues licenses for setting up enterprises in Bushehr Province Business 10:49
New coronavirus variant hits posh Swiss resort of St Moritz Europe 10:32
Iranian COVID-19 vaccine enters fourth stage of human trial Society 10:29
Seized S. Korean tanker to be released soon - Iran-South Korea Chamber of Commerce Society 10:29
UAE, Afghanistan buy aviation kerosene on Turkmenistan's exchange Business 10:28
Azerbaijan ranks second in Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker Politics 10:27
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 18 Finance 10:26
SOCAR talks on new perspective sources for Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 10:19
Over 61% of work on Absheron First Gas project completed Oil&Gas 10:09
Work on installation of Karabagh support block ongoing Oil&Gas 10:01
Azerbaijan shares data on foreign companies engaged in illegal activities in formerly occupied territories Politics 09:58
Azerbaijan increases export of oil products Oil&Gas 09:57
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction mid-term bonds Finance 09:56
Azerbaijan talks seismic stations to be installed in liberated lands Society 09:52
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for January 18 Uzbekistan 09:52
Tehran Stock Exchange's TEDPIX experienced significant drop Business 09:52
Increase of customs duties rarely affects imported commodity prices - Iran's Import Supreme Council Business 09:48
Iran approves new amendments to support electronic administrative system Business 09:47
Iran distributes Euro 4 standard fuel to big cities Oil&Gas 09:47
Methane emissions in oil and gas industry could rebound strongly Oil&Gas 09:45
Restoration of transport communications in S.Caucasus - major infrastructure construction project - Russian expert Politics 09:18
Secretary-General of Turkic Council talks destruction of Azerbaijan's Aghdam city Azerbaijan 09:14
China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases as infections persist in northeast Other News 09:14
Azerbaijan discloses oil price per barrel Finance 09:10
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 09:09
Azerbaijan’s import of products in 2020 down Business 09:08
Iran shares data on loans issued for manufacturing enterprises in Kurdistan province Finance 09:08
Area for wheat planting in Iran grows Business 09:06
Iran sees increase in trade turnover with Oman Business 09:05
First loading and unloading equipment enters Iranian Chabahar port Business 09:05
Iranian parliament seeks to increase foreign currency rate Business 09:00
Global coronavirus cases top 95 mln Other News 08:48
Brazil to begin mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 20 Other News 08:19
US non-profit group demands Apple remove Telegram from App Store US 07:42
Iran's Persian Gulf Bid-Boland Gas Refining Company continues its exports Oil&Gas 07:01
Mass coronavirus vaccination campaign begins in Russia Russia 06:22
India confirms 447 cases of adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination Other News 05:31
France registers 16,642 new coronavirus cases, 141 deaths Europe 04:49
Sweden continues to use remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment despite WHO advice: report Europe 04:02
Biden will wait for recommendation on sharing secrets with Trump US 03:19
UK records lowest daily increase of coronavirus cases this year Europe 02:37
Israel registers 5,825 new COVID-19 cases, totaling 547,689 Israel 02:01
Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin Other News 01:09
Azerbaijan discloses volume of methanol exported in 2020 Business 01:07
Portugal's health system on brink of collapse as COVID-19 cases surge Europe 00:25
Iran, EUAE trade value hits $3.419B since signing PTA: TPOI Business 17 January 23:45
Turkey's daily COVID-19 case count drops below 7,000 Turkey 17 January 23:40
Iranian Offshore Oil Company boosts extraction Oil&Gas 17 January 23:35
EBRD and Bank CenterCredit support Kazakhstan packaging producer Kazakhstan 17 January 23:35
Israel economy likely to grow 4.6% in 2021, says finance ministry Israel 17 January 23:14
Russia reports over 23,500 daily coronavirus cases Russia 17 January 22:41
Quake death toll at 78 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters Other News 17 January 22:15
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Poland Business 17 January 21:58
Thousands protest in Amsterdam against Dutch coronavirus lockdown Europe 17 January 21:21
Residents of nursing homes next in Turkey’s COVID-19 vaccination drive Turkey 17 January 20:51
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising in Iran Finance 17 January 20:29
Call for prayer sounded at Omar pass in direction of Murovdag (VİDEO) Society 17 January 20:29
Delegation of Turkic Council, TURKSOY, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation arrives in Fizuli (PHOTO) Politics 17 January 20:28
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani financial market Finance 17 January 20:27
New flight from Bishkek to Kuwait to be open in February Transport 17 January 20:21
Oman to close land borders as COVID-19 infections hit 131,790 Arab World 17 January 19:55
Chabahar receives first port equipment worth $8.5m from India Business 17 January 19:09
Georgian FM to visit Spain Georgia 17 January 19:07
Gas purification unit being modernized at department of Uzbekneftegaz Oil&Gas 17 January 19:01
India's COVID-19 vaccination drive hits bump due to app glitch Other News 17 January 18:51
Coal concentrate production of two large Iranian companies increases Business 17 January 18:20
German minister says COVID curbs should be eased for vaccinated people Europe 17 January 17:59
Rajnath Singh meets Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali Other News 17 January 17:04
Six Indians in top-10 of BWF world junior rankings Other News 17 January 16:50
Bhutan PM congratulates Modi on 'landmark' Covid vaccination drive Other News 17 January 16:46
Turkic peoples to revive liberated Azerbaijani lands in spiritual and cultural field - TURKSOY Sec-Gen Azerbaijan 17 January 16:21
Azerbaijan discloses main principles of vaccination against COVID-19 Society 17 January 16:21
Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to be held (PHOTO/VİDEO) Azerbaijan 17 January 16:21
Azerbaijan confirms 845 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17 January 16:18
Kazakhstan's Baikonur extends quarantine until Feb 1 Kazakhstan 17 January 16:00
Call for prayer sounded for first time at cemetery in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district previously occupied by Armenia (VIDEO) Society 17 January 15:36
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 17 Society 17 January 15:35
Quake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters Other News 17 January 15:25
We are happy with Azerbaijan’s return of its ancestral lands - Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation (PHOTO) Politics 17 January 14:44
Azerbaijan sends interstate statement against Armenia to European Court of Human Rights Politics 17 January 14:00
Georgia reports 780 coronavirus cases, 1 608 recoveries, 17 deaths Georgia 17 January 13:52
COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Turkey, TRNC braces for new lockdown Turkey 17 January 13:50
Azerbaijan approves COVID-19 vaccination strategy for 2021-2022 Society 17 January 13:09
Delegation of Turkic Council, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and TURKSOY visit Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 17 January 13:05
Electricity supplies to Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha begin Politics 17 January 12:59
Iran discloses number of contracts signed in industrial parks of Ardabil Province Business 17 January 12:58
Uzbekistan’s activity on Turkmenistan’s Commodity, Raw Materials Exchange for Dec. 2020 Business 17 January 12:58
Guatemala cracks down on migrant caravan bound for United States Other News 17 January 12:56
Iran has means to restore oil extraction Oil&Gas 17 January 12:18
U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Kazakhstan launches ’30 Years Together’ campaign Kazakhstan 17 January 12:10
Brazilian healthcare watchdog declines request for emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine Other News 17 January 10:51
SOCAR bonds will again bring their owners $1.25 million Economy 17 January 10:12
Turkey's investments in natural gas supply reach $3B in 18 years Oil&Gas 17 January 09:35
EU would like new EPCA to enhance bilateral relations in Central Asia Business 17 January 09:30
Georgia to get first part of Covid vaccine in one month Georgia 17 January 09:16
AEOI issues statement in response to E3 Nuclear Program 17 January 09:10
Kazakhstan reports almost 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 17 January 09:05
U.S. state capitals, Washington on alert for possible pro-Trump armed protests US 17 January 08:42
Argentina confirms first case of new variant of coronavirus Other News 17 January 08:08
Frankfurt airport terminal shut down over man threatening police Europe 17 January 07:33
All news