Record high number of tourists visited Azerbaijan in 2017

8 January 2018 21:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

A record high number of tourists arrived in Azerbaijan in 2017, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a message Jan. 8.

The number of foreign citizens who arrived in Azerbaijan in 2017 increased by 449,215 or 20 percent compared to 2016, and reached 2,691,998, according to the message.

This is the highest number observed so far.

Among those foreign nationals, 853,082 are citizens of Russia, 537,710 – citizens of Georgia, 362,597 – citizens of Iran, 301,553 – citizens of Turkey, 102,360 – citizens of the United Arab Emirates, 62,454 – citizens of Iraq, 57,756 – citizens of Ukraine, 33,273 – citizens of Saudi Arabia, and 381,213 – citizens of other countries.

Azernews Newspaper
