China, US citizens leading applicants for e-visa to Uzbekistan

20 July 2018 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

Some 534 applications from citizens of 35 countries have been submitted to the portal of the system of registration and issuance of electronic entry visas in Uzbekistan since the launch of this service on July 15, “UzDaily.uz" reported.

Most applications – 100, were submitted by Chinese citizens, 82 – by US citizens, 54 – by UK citizens, 43 – by Polish citizens, and 39 – by Indian citizens.

Meanwhile, the government of Uzbekistan issued 265 visas, and 269 applications are under consideration.

The system can be used by citizens arriving in Uzbekistan for tourist purposes from countries for which a simplified procedure for obtaining a visa is established.

The term of consideration of the application is two working days. E-visa is issued for a single stay on the territory of Uzbekistan for a period of 30 days. It is valid for 90 days.

E-visa is sent to the e-mail address, it is enough to submit a visa in paper or electronic form when passing the border.

