Passenger traffic from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan up - Civil Aviation Committee

24 November 2018 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

In the first 9 months of this year, 41,200 airline passengers were transported from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan, and 42,300 passengers traveled in the opposite direction, Civil Aviation Committee of Investments and Development Ministry of Kazakhstan told Trend.

"During the same period last year, 42,000 airline passengers traveled from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan, and 41,800 passengers were transported from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan," the committee noted.

Thus, this year there was a slight increase in passenger traffic from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan and a minor decline in the opposite direction.

The committee also noted that according to the current regulatory framework, the airlines of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are allowed to operate 16 passenger and cargo flights per week from each side. Destinations for carriers of Kazakhstan are Baku, Ganja, Nakhchivan, and for carriers of Azerbaijan – Aktau, Almaty, Astana, Oral and Shymkent.

Presently, direct flights from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan are operated by SCAT Airlines (Aktau-Baku-Aktau route 7 times a week) and Air Astana (Astana-Baku-Astana and Almaty-Baku-Almaty routes 3 times a week each).

Azerbaijan’s Silk Way West Airlines, in turn, operates 3 cargo flights a week on the Baku-Almaty-Urumqi route.

