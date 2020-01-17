Georgia named top tourist destination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Georgia has been named Tourist Destination of the Year at Matka Nordic Travel Fair 2020, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

As reported, Helsinki is hosting the event through January 15-19, 2020.

The target market of the fair is not only Finland, but also the countries of Scandinavia and the Baltic States.

The Georgian National Tourism Administration is participating in the exhibition for the third time. This year Georgian exhibition space is represented by nine tourist companies and organizations, which include Department of Tourism and Resorts of Adjara, Adjara Tour LLC, Georgia in Contact, Caucasus Travel, World Express Georgian Travel Group, Voyage Tours, APG and Iberia Tours Plus.

Based on the information of Georgian National Tourism Administration, the number of visitors from Finland to Georgia in 2019 increased by 17.7 percent in comparison to 2018.

Annually, the Matka Nordic Travel Fair is attended by about 50,000 visitors and nearly 20,000 travel trade professionals. The event represents perfect networking platform for those interested in reaching both consumers and travel trade professionals.

