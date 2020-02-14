Israel names Georgian Batumi city as best tourism destination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Israel has named the Georgian city of Batumi as an attractive tourism destination, Trend reports via the Georgian National Tourism Administration.

The Georgian National Tourism Administration and private companies participated in the major International Tourism Exhibition The International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM) 2020 in Israel.

According to the Georgian National Tourism Administration, the IMTM is the largest tourism exhibition in the region. The exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Tourism of Israel, the Association of Israel Hotels, the Association of Travel Agencies of Israel and the Association of Tour Operators of Israel.

At the Georgian stand of the IMTM-2020 exhibition, the city of Batumi was presented to guests as one of the most attractive destinations for tourists. The competition among cities was held by the leading Israeli tourism portal lametayel.

Guests of the exhibition could get acquainted with the tourist routes of Georgia and taste wine products.

More than 1,800 travel agencies from 60 countries around the world annually take part in IMTM.

This year, over 3,000 people visited the exhibition over two days. The opening of the exhibition was attended by the Ambassador of Georgia to Israel Lasha Zhvania.

Georgia was represented at the exhibition by the National Tourism Administration, the Department of Tourism and Resorts of Adjara, the Imereti Recreation Management Organization and 13 other private companies.

The employees of the lametayel website awarded First Deputy Head of Adjara Tourism Department, Tamar Kaikatsishvili at the exhibition.

The lametayel website allowed millions of people to get information on Batumi in 2019.

Batumi, a Black Sea resort and port city, is the capital of the Georgian republic of Adjara. Batumi Boulevard encompasses a waterfront promenade with a park and beach.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356