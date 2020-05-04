Georgia takes aggressive steps to restore tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

Economic revival, resumption of economic activity and post-crisis management are becoming the main priorities forthe Georgian government, Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia said at a government meeting on May 4, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The government of Georgia has begun to phase out restrictions since April 27. In order to restore economic activity, all companies in the country must pass a check on compliance with the recommendations developed by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

While economic revival and post-crisis management are the number one priority, the government can succeed only if the Ministry of Health effectively manages the epidemic, and this is critically important, Gakharia said.

As a result of the pandemic, the tourism industry in Georgia suffered the most. In March 2020, the sector's revenues decreased by 70 percent compared to the same period last year.

Gakharia noted that in the coming days, the government will consider and present a strategic plan for the restoration of the tourism sector to the public. The plan has been developed by the Ministry of Economy and it covers both anti-crisis measures and incentive tools.

