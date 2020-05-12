Over 15 airlines may resume flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Georgia is getting ready to welcome international travelers from July 1 by creating 'safe corridors', Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava has met with the heads of regulatory services of the transport sector to discuss how to prepare to transport both Georgian citizens and foreign guests comfortably and as safely as possible.

Turnava said that of the 36 airlines operating in Georgian market, 18 have already reached a preliminary agreement with the ministry of economy on resumption of flights.

"Of course, this should be preceded by agreements between states through our diplomatic channels on the principles of creating a safe corridor, but, most importantly, airlines are ready to resume flights. This means that we will be ready to open the tourist season", Turnava said.

She added that implementation of all medical guidelines is an important precondition for opening the tourist season in Georgia.

Georgian government has set the goal of making Georgia the first country to open its doors to foreign tourists after months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and to welcome international travelers with a new slogan "Georgia - Safe Destination!".

