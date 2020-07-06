Georgia develops package of epidemiological safety measures for tour operators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Georgian government has developed a package of epidemiological safety measures for tour operators, guides and drivers of tourist vehicles, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

According to the rules, tour operators and guides will have to follow epidemiological safety procedure, including measuring the temperature and wearing masks indoors and, if necessary, disposable gloves.

Tourist groups should be provided with personal protective equipment as well.

The guides and tourists should treat their hands with alcohol-based disinfecting solutions.

All surfaces that people often touch, including door handles, electrical switches, buttons, keyboards and other objects must be treated with a disinfectant.

Masks and gloves must be disposed of in closed containers, the driver’s seat should be separated from passengers by a protective barrier. After the trip, the vehicle must be completely disinfected, both inside and out.

The car interior must be constantly ventilated. During the tour, the guide must keep a social distancing with tourists, have an individual thermometer, measure the temperature before the start of each tour, and wear face-covering mask in enclosed spaces.

If any member of the group has symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19), the guide and tour operator will have to act in accordance with the protocol that will be presented to them.

