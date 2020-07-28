Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency talks competition in tourism sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

The tourism industry is now experiencing the deepest crisis in its history, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev told Trend.

"The recovery of this sector of the economy will take place in conditions of fierce competition at the regional and global levels. To increase the competitiveness of the industry requires the involvement of all its subjects in the decision-making process," said Naghiyev.

"In addition, decisions must be made quickly, the response must be dynamic and effective. One of the most important factors that can and should contribute to the restoration and development of tourism is the availability of travel to the country," he noted.