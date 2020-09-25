Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan strengthening co-op in medical tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

The Kazakh National Resort Association, with the assistance of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan, signed the memorandums of cooperation and interaction with the A. I. Karaev Institute of Physiology of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and the "Duzdag" Physiological Center in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for the further development of bilateral ties in the field of healthcare, Kazinform international news agency reports, Trend reports on Sept. 25.

The purpose of the memorandums is to develop cooperation in the field of medical tourism, spa treatment, exchange the experience in the field of new biomedical technologies and biomedical research, implement the joint projects and conduct the training programs in the field of health improvement.

Moreover, the signed documents will contribute to an increase in the mutual flow of tourists between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, heading for medical and health procedures in the sanatoriums of the two countries.