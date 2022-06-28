Accelerated reconstruction activities to positively impact Azerbaijan's tourism potential – OIC official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The accelerated reconstruction activities carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories will have a positive impact on the country's economy and tourism potential, Assistant Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Economic Affairs Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo told reporters, Trend reports.

He emphasized the scale of destruction he witnessed during a visit to the liberated lands in 2021.

"Last year, I paid a visit to the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation [as a result of the Second Karabakh War] and saw the destructions with my own eyes. The heartbreaking scene undoubtedly had a considerable negative effect on Karabakh's tourism potential. However, the construction work deserves to be mentioned as well. Hopefully, the destroyed mosques and historical and cultural monuments will be restored in the near future. All this will make a great contribution to the country's tourism," Sengendo said.

He added that the OIC has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The ongoing construction activities are also highly appreciated by Muslim countries.