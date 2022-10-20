Iran establishes visa free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan

TEHRAN, Iran, October 20. Iranian embassy in Kazakhstan announced that from November 11, Kazakh citizens would be able to enter and stay in Iran without a visa for up to 14 calendar days from the moment of border crossing, Trend reports citing Tasnim.

The Iranian Embassy in Kazakhstan announced that following the agreement between Iran and Kazakhstan and based on full reciprocity, the Iranian government lifted visa requirements for ordinary Kazakh passports.

Since July 2022, the citizens of India, Iran, and China are able to enter and stay in Kazakhstan without a visa for up to 14 calendar days from the moment of border crossing. Trips for private, tourist, and business purposes are available under a visa-free regime.