Launching direct flights between Georgia and India postponed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Launching direct flights between Georgia and India, which was scheduled for March 5, 2020, has been postponed, Georgian Civil Aviation Agency said, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

Delhi-Tbilisi-Delhi flights were to operated by the Indian airline IndiGo.

“For some internal organizational reasons, IndiGo airline has postponed the launch of direct flights between Georgia and India, and so far the company has not provided an exact date when it starts regular flights,” the agency noted.

The Georgian Civil Aviation Agency of Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development granted IndiGo Company with the permit to carry out regular flights on October 30, 2019.

Currently, there is no direct regular air transportation between Georgia and India, the agreement on which was signed on April 11 of 2018.

IndiGo is an Indian low-cost airline headquartered in Gurgaon city of India. It is the largest airline in India by the number of passengers and fleet size, with a 48.2 percent domestic market share as of September 2019.

It is also the largest Asian low-cost carrier in terms of jet fleet size and seventh largest carrier in Asia with over 46 million passengers carried in 2017.

The airline operates flights to 82 destinations including 60 domestic and 22 international flights. It has a primary hub at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

