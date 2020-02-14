Georgian Kutaisi airport ranks 2nd in Europe in increase of passenger flow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Georgian Kutaisi International Airport ranked second in Europe in 2019 in terms of experiencing the highest increase in passenger flow among European airports welcoming less than 5 million passengers per year, Trend reports referring to the International Airports Council of Europe (ACI Europe).

Airports which reported the highest increase in passenger flow during 2019 among airports welcoming less than 5 million passengers per year include Ohrid (Macedonia) - 72.1 percent, Kutaisi (Georgia) - 41.6 percent, Zadar (Croatia) - 32.5 percent, Bucharest (Romania) - 25.8 percent and Turku (Finland) – 22.6 percent.

Kutaisi International Airport served 873,907 passengers in 2019.

In December 2019, Kutaisi airport was the last in the list of airports with the highest increase in passenger flow with 44.6 percent after Ohrid (an increase of 116.1 percent), Zakynthos Island, Greece (an increase of 76.4 percent), Dubrovnik, Croatia (an increase of 49.9 percent), and Nis, Serbia (an increase of 47.6 percent).

In 2018, Kutaisi International Airport was the first airport in among European airports serving up to 5 million passengers in terms of the highest increase in passenger flow with an increase of 52.5 percent.

Georgian airports served 314,079 passengers in January 2020 in total, which is a three-percent decrease compared to the same period of last year.

While Kutaisi and Batumi international airports experienced an increase in passenger flow, Tbilisi International Airport experienced a decrease.

In January 2020, Tbilisi International Airport served 211,590 passengers (a decrease of 16 percent compared to January 2019), Kutaisi International Airport - 79,759 passengers (an increase of 43 percent), Batumi International Airport – 22,001 passengers (an increase of 38 percent).

