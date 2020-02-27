Wizz Air reduces number of flights from Georgia to several Italian cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has reduced the number of flights from Kutaisi International Airport to several Italian cities, said Georgian Airports Association (GAA), Trend reports citing Georgian media.

According to GAA, only one out of four flights per week will be operated in the direction of Milan. It will be implemented on Fridays, during the period from March 12 to April 2, 2020.

As for Rome, only one (on Saturday) out of the two flights will be carried out from March 18 to March 25.

Only one flight per week to Bologna will remain from March 17 to March 24, while three flights to Bar have been cancelled from March 12 to April 2.

Meanwhile, Georgia refused to cancel direct flights with Italy, despite several hundred cases of coronavirus recorded in the north of this country.

As reported, such a decision was made due to the fact that passengers undergo a thorough check at airports in Italy, as well as at airports in Georgia.

According to world media reports, 453 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Italy. From pneumonia 12 people died, three recovered.

Angelo Borelli, head of the Italian National Civil Defense Service, said earlier at a press conference that judging by the number of people infected, the current situation cannot be called an epidemic. He called not to panic, but be careful.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356