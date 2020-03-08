Alitalia to suspend flights from Milan Malpensa from March 9
Alitalia said on Sunday it was suspending national and international flights to and from Milan’s Malpensa airport from March 9 after the government ordered a lockdown of large areas of northern Italy to stem coronavirus contagion, Trend reports citing Reuters.
In a statement, the Italian flag carrier said it would operate only national flights from the smaller Milan Linate airport, and reduce the number of flights between Venice and Rome.
International routes will be served from Rome’s Fiumicino airport. The new regime will continue until at least April 3, the airline said.
