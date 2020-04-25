Georgian citizens return from Barcelona by special flight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25

Around 177 Georgian citizens have returned from Barcelona, Spain, by a special flight, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, the plane landed at Batumi International Airport.

The Georgian citizens underwent medical checking upon landing and were transferred to quarantine zones arranged in three hotels in Adjara. They will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Quarantine spaces are arranged in 84 hotels across Georgia. There are 4,982 people in quarantine and 1,570 of them were quarantined in Adjara.

Georgian citizens abroad, who want to return to the country have to fill out a special electronic application, which is available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and on the websites of the diplomatic missions of Georgia.

On the recommendation of the interagency coordination council, the price of tickets for special flights for the return of Georgian citizens from abroad should not exceed 199 euros.

Georgia extended the shutdown on regular air traffic until May 22 following the extension of the state of emergency.

