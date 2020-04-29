Uzbekistan Airways prolongs suspension of its international flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 29

Uzbekistan Airways announced the cancellation of regular international flights until June 30, 2020, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

"Return of air tickets for canceled flights of Uzbekistan Airways is carried out at the places of their purchase," the message said.

In addition, the Uzbekistan's Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country will make a decision on the organization of charter flights for the transfer of fellow citizens from abroad.

All airports in Uzbekistan have suspended their work, and air services was stopped from March 30.

The final decision on the opening of airports and the resumption of air service will also be taken by the Special Commission.

Earlier, within measures taken by the Government of Uzbekistan to support the economy and population of the country in the conditions of coronavirus pandemic, Uzbekistan Airways was exempted from property and land taxes. The social tax rate for the company has been reduced to one percent.

