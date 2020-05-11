Kazakhstan cancels mandatory COVID-19 testing before flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The requirement for mandatory testing for COVID-19 before boarding a flight was cancelled in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee.

The requirement was canceled in accordance with the Decree issued by Kazakhstan's Chief State Sanitary Doctor for Transport, and enters into force starting from May 11, 2020.

The requirement was cancelled for passengers, airport employees and aircraft crew.

Within the framework of step-by-step ease quarantine regime in Kazakhstan the flights between Nur-Sultan and Almaty from May 1 has been established.

Initially, the frequency of flights will be 4 flights per day. Flights will be carried out in accordance with the enhanced sanitary standards.

They will carry fewer passengers, as well as special remote seating method onboard will be used. In order to prevent coronavirus spreading in Kazakhstan, the number of flights was reduced by 438 flights per week on international destinations on 97 routes, which makes up 99 percent of all international flights implemented.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 5,126. The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.