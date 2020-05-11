Georgia lifts entry and exit restrictions in Tbilisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgia has lifted entry and exit restrictions in Tbilisi on May 11, Trend reports via Georgian media.

However, the curfew remains in force.

In addition, the movement will be resumed in Rustavi and Gardabani on May 14 and in Marneuli on May 18.

Meanwhile, the government imposed restrictions on entering and leaving the four largest cities of Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi and Rustavi on April 15. Travel restrictions in Batumi and Rustavi were lifted on May 5.

The number of coronavirus cases has reached 638 in Georgia.

Currently, 4,896 people remain under quarantine and 444 persons are in inpatient care.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356