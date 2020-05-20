Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China discuss joint railroad project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Elyor Ganiev, Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan Zhanat Beishenov and representatives of Department of Foreign Capital and Overseas Investment of National Development and Reform Commission of China held a videoconference on May 20, 2020, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

At the online meeting initiated by the Uzbek side, the parties considered further practical measures to launch the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railroad project.

In particular, the parties discussed a joint agreement on proposed railway construction routes, technical standards used in the design and construction, sources of funding for the project and other organizational issues.

The Uzbek side noted that transportation of goods by rail across state borders is becoming increasingly important due to the pandemic. Proposals of China and Kyrgyzstan on the sections through which the railway can pass were discussed in detail at the meeting, the message said.

The parties agreed to review the technical and economic aspects of the project in each direction and hold a meeting in the same format next week to come to a common conclusion on the proposed railway construction routes.

