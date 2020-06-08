Kazakhstan postpones resuming flights with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The issue of resuming flights between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan is postponed until after July 1, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee.

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Baibut Atamkulov said earlier this month that Kazakhstan was working on resuming flights to South Korea, China and Azerbaijan.

“Recently, the interagency commission held a meeting where it was decided to allow the study of the issue of resuming flights to three countries, i.e. Korea, China and Azerbaijan from Jun. 1. The assessment was based on the COVID-19 epidemiological situation. There is an international rating of countries, the rating of safest countries; a decision was made on it,” Atamkulov said then.

However, the committee said that the Azerbaijani side extended the international flights suspension until July 1, 2020.

“In this regard, the resumption of direct air flights between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will be considered after the specified date,” the report said.

In March 2020, in order to prevent coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan, the number of flights was reduced by 438 flights per week on international destinations on 97 routes, which makes up 99 percent of all international flights implemented.

Additionally, all domestic flights have been cancelled and no regular air services operated in the country over April 2020.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 12,859 cases. This includes 7,376 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 56 patients who passed away.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh