TAV Georgia serves over 600 flights during COVID-19 pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Tbilisi and Batumi International Airports have served 680 flights during the emergency conditions due to COVID-19 in Georgia, said Tea Zakaradze, Deputy General Manager of TAV Georgia, the operator of Tbilisi and Batumi International Airports, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Zakaradze said that Tbilisi Airport has received about 400 cargo flights during this period and carried an average of 200 tons of cargo a week.

"Our employees are at the forefront of the risk during the current pandemic. After each flight, we fully disinfect buses and land service equipment,” said Zakaradze.

She noted that within the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, special quarantine zones were organized at the airport, disinfection sanitizers were placed across the terminals.

"Due to the measures taken we still do not have infected personnel out of 1,360 employees, despite the high risk, although our employees are in direct contact with passengers," said Zakaradze.

