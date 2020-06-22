BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

Qatar Airways plans to resume regular flights to Georgia from July 1, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

Qatar Airways will operate Doha-Tbilisi-Doha airline with a frequency of 3 times a week.

Qatar Airways has been operating in the Georgian market since February 2012. Summing up the five-year activity of the airline in Georgia, the regional director of Qatar Airways in Eastern Europe Giovanni Simonini, called this period successful and fruitful.

Qatar Airways is on the list of seven airlines with the highest five-star rating, according to the British agency Skytrax.

Qatar Airways covers more than 140 destinations worldwide. At the same time, the company has one of the most modern fleets consisting of 158 aircraft.

Meanwhile, Georgian Airways will operate flights on Tbilisi-Batumi-Tbilisi air line on June 26-28.

However, it is not possible to purchase a ticket on the airline's website at this time, nor is the ticket price visible.

