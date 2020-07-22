Restrictions on international regular flights to be extended in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Regular international flights will not resume in Georgia until August 31, Trend reports via the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

As reported, the restrictions will not refer to the direct international flight to be carried out from Munich, Paris and Riga.

The regular flights Munich-Tbilisi-Munich will resume from August 2, and Paris-Tbilisi-Paris – from August 8.

Air France will carry out two flights a week starting early August from Paris Charles de Gaulle and Tbilisi International Airports and German airline Lufthansa will carry out flights two times a week, linking Tbilisi to Munich.

As for Tbilisi-Riga flights, Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava said that Georgia is negotiating with AirBaltic to resume Tbilisi-Riga flights as well.

