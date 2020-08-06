Latvian AirBaltic resumes regular flights to Georgian Tbilisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6

Latvian air company AirBaltic has resumed regular flights to Georgian Tbilisi, Trend reports referring to TAV Georgia, the operator of Tbilisi International Airport.

According to TAV Georgia, 126 passengers arrived from Riga to Tbilisi, and 141 passengers departed for Riga.

Passengers arriving in Tbilisi were provided with TAV-branded face masks.

Until August 20, the airline will implement flights Riga – Tbilisi every Wednesday, and Tbilisi – Riga every Thursday.

From August 20, flights will be carried out by Airbus A 220-300 planes twice a week: from Riga to Tbilisi on Wednesdays and Sundays, and from Tbilisi to Riga, on Thursdays and Mondays.

Georgia has already received the first tourists since the coronavirus lockdown. On August 3, German airline Lufthansa carried out the first flight from Tbilisi to Munich, while on August 4, Air France resumed flights to the country.

