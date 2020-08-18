Turkmenistan extends suspension of trains operation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmen Railways has extended the suspension of trains operation until September 1, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Arzuw NEWS information portal.

When suspension is lifted, all passengers planning trips must have a COVID-19 absence certificate, issued no earlier than three days before the departure date.

Earlier, the agency suspended the movement of trains until August 15.

Traffic is suspended due to measures taken in the country to prevent the import of coronavirus into the country.

Earlier, Turkmenistan introduced the mandatory presentation of a COVID-19 absence certificate when registering for a flight.

As reported, the certificate must be provided by both citizens of Turkmenistan as well as foreign citizens and stateless persons.

Earlier, Turkmenistan received a shipment of medicines from the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO/Europe) to prevent spread of infectious diseases in the country.

Last month, WHO/Europe experts worked in Turkmenistan at the request of the government, to support Turkmenistan in the aspects of preparedness and response to COVID-19.

During the visit, the sides held a meeting where Turkmenistan presented its program to fight infectious diseases. Furthermore, the Turkmen side noted that the country follows the WHO recommendations and is currently implementing a program to ensure preparedness for countering and responding to infectious diseases.

In addition, Turkmenistan is working with UN agencies to develop a third national plan that covers the humanitarian component of the country's measures to combat COVID-19.

To the date, Turkmenistan has reported no coronavirus cases.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

