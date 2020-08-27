Georgia hopes to increase frequency of international flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27

The Tourism Administration of Georgia hopes to increase the frequency of international flights, northwithstanding circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, said head of the administration Mariam Kvrivishvili, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"We have regular air traffic with the European Union. Air France as well as Lufthansa have resumed flights in Georgia. We also have flights with Riga,” she said.

Kvrivishvili added that flights by different airlines were being added to the Georgian airspace on a daily basis and said foreign travelers as well as Georgian citizens could enter the country by charter flights.

The Council of the European Union updated the list of countries for which travel restrictions should be gradually lifted on July 31 and the list still includes Georgia.

Georgia has opened its borders for travelers from Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia unconditionally. All five countries have also opened borders for Georgia.

