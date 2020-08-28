Georgian Railway to add wagons to Tbilisi-Batumi-Tbilisi route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28

In order to serve the increased flow of passengers, Georgian Railway will add the number of wagons on August 29 and 30 in the direction of Tbilisi-Batumi-Tbilisi, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The trains for this route leave Tbilisi at 10:30. In total, three carriages will be added for each day.

Tickets can be purchased on online platforms (Railway.ge; Tkt.ge; Biletebi.ge; Matarebeli.ge), at quick payment machines and ticket offices.

Under COVID-19 prevention and new health regulations, the distribution of blankets on trains is prohibited, and the on-board magazine and library are temporarily closed.

Passengers are not allowed onboard without a face mask and during the journey, they are not allowed to remove it.

