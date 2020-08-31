Russia brings back its citizens from Turkmenistan via charter flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Russia organized two flights from Turkmenistan during last week to bring its citizens back, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

More than 300 people were transported via these two flights.

The first export flight of the Russian S7 Airlines was organized from Turkmenabat (Turkmenistan) to Moscow (Russia), and transported 157 people.

The second export flight from the Turkmenabat International Airport took off to Moscow on flight 8536 of the Russian S7 Airlines and transported 156 people.

Meanwhile, the formation of lists of citizens who have a reason to enter the territory of Russia on one of these flights was completed by August 20, the report says.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countries around the world started organizing charter flights to bring its citizens back home.

Previously, flights from Belarus and India arrived at Turkmenabat International Airport with citizens of Turkmenistan who were unable to return earlier due to the termination of air traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), all citizens of Turkmenistan who arrived on a charter flight from Belarus and India had to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine.

