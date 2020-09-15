Russia considers resuming flights with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Russia is discussing the resumption of flights in October with the capitals of the CIS countries, namely Nur-Sultan, Tashkent, and others, Trend reports with reference to repost.uz.

It is noted that first Moscow will resume regular flights with Minsk.

This issue is being worked out with the participation of the aviation authorities and carriers of the two countries. The date of the resumption of flights has not yet been determined.

Uzbekistan Airways announced the phased resumption of flights regularly and published a list of flights to Dubai, Frankfurt, Almaty, Bishkek, Istanbul.

It was also reported that the airline changed the order of service and rules onboard the aircraft. In particular, all crew members undergo a mandatory health check and temperature measurement before the flight.

After each flight, the aircraft is thoroughly cleaned with special means, all surfaces and objects are processed. Disinfection is carried out both inside the cabins and in the luggage compartments.

The air in the passenger compartment circulates from top to bottom, which excludes the inhalation of microdroplets if someone from the other row of passengers sneezed. Also, the use of masks prevents the dispersal of microparticles.

Planes of Uzbekistan Airways are equipped with modern HEPA filters that trap about 99.97 percent of viruses and bacteria.

