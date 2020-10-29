Turkish Airlines to launch multiple charter flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Turkish air company - Turkish Airlines will launch multiple charter flights to Georgia in November, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The schedule of the flights is already added to the schedule published by the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency. It is already announced, that Turkish Airlines will launch 7 Turkey-Georgia charter flights, from which 4 flights will be made in both directions, while three charter flights will only be performed from Tbilisi to Istanbul.

According to the information published on the website of Georgian Civil Aviation Agency, Turkish Airlines will launch Tbilisi-Istanbul chart flights on November 4, 11, and 18, and Istanbul-Tbilisi flights will be performed on November 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Meanwhile, after several months of suspension, Turkish Airlines returned to Georgia with charter flights. The air company already launched 6 Tbilisi-Istanbul charter flights in September and 7 - in October.

