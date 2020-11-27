Azerbaijani 'Maestro Niyazi' dry-cargo ship repaired and tested

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The repair of the ‘Maestro Niyazi’ dry-cargo ship of the Transport Fleet of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO) CJSC has been completed, Trend reports referring to ASCO.

According to the source, the ship's main and auxiliary engines, as well as mechanisms (pumps) and air compressors, have been repaired at the Zykh Shipyard. Along with this, the installation of pipes, electrical installation, as well as work on automation and welding of the hull was carried out on the ship.

“In addition, the underwater and surface parts of the ship, cargo compartments, covers, anchor chains, and anchors were completely cleaned with abrasive sand and painted. The living and service areas have been refurbished in accordance with modern standards,”

After the completion of the repair, the ship was successfully tested and was put at the disposal of the sailors.

The length of the vessel with a carrying capacity of 5,500 tons is 140.33 meters, width - 16.5 meters.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev

Завершился ремонт и тестирование сухогрузного судна "Маэстро Ниязи"

БАКУ /Trend/ - Завершился ремонт сухогрузного судна "Маэстро Ниязи" Транспортного Флота Азербайджанского Каспийского Морского Пароходства (ASCO), сообщает Trend со ссылкой на ASCO.

По данным источника, на Судоремонтно-строительном заводе "Зых" отремонтированы главные и вспомогательные двигатели судна, а также механизмы (насосы) и воздушные компрессоры. Наряду с этим, на судне произведена установка труб, электромонтаж, а также работы по автоматике и сварке корпуса.

Помимо этого, подводная и надводная часть судна, грузовые отсеки, крышки, якорные цепи и якоря были полностью очищены абразивным песком и покрашены. Жилые и служебные помещения отремонтированы в соответствии с современными стандартами.

После завершения ремонта, судно успешно прошло тестирование и было отдано в распоряжение морякам.

Длина судна с грузоподъемностью 5 500 тонн, составляет 140,33 метра, ширина — 16,5 метра.

(Автор: Садраддин Агджаев)

Twitter: agdzhaev