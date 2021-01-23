Kenya Airways suspends flights to France, Netherlands due to COVID-19

Transport 23 January 2021 04:26 (UTC+04:00)
Kenya Airways suspends flights to France, Netherlands due to COVID-19

Kenya Airways announced the temporary suspension of flights to France and the Netherlands due to new COVID-19 regulations that have been imposed in the European nations, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Kenya Airways said in a statement issued in Nairobi that the short term halt of services affects flights to France - Charles de Gaulle Airport and the Netherlands - Schiphol Airport through the month of February.

"The temporary suspension is due to the new COVID-19 regulations in Europe that have resulted in depressed demand," the airline said.

The national flag carrier expects to resume regular services to France on March 3 and to the Netherlands on March 7.

Kenya Airways, a member of the Sky Team Alliance, currently flies to 46 destinations worldwide, 33 of which are in Africa.

