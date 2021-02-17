Ryanair not to resume flights to Georgia in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17

Ryanair will not resume flights to Georgia in 2021, the airline's head office has confirmed, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The company said the flights were suspended for commercial reasons.



"Due to commercial reasons, Ryanair's routes from Georgia will not operate in 2021. We are working hard with all airports across the Ryanair network to agree on the necessary incentive schemes for a rapid recovery of air traffic as we make our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic," the report said.



From February 1, 2021, the restriction on regular air traffic in Georgia has been lifted; however, the airflow is still relatively low.



The fact that Ryanair will not resume flights this year will be one of the impediments to Georgia's tourism industry's recovery.

