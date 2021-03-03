Georgia launches direct regular flights on new routes from its airports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Georgia launches direct regular flights on new routes from Tbilisi and Batumi international airports, Trend reports via TAV Georgia, the operator of Tbilisi and Batumi international airports.

Tbilisi International Airport will have the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku flight from March 21 to October 30 every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Azerbaijan Airways).

Also, Kuwait-Tbilisi-Kuwait flight from March 28 to October 30, every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (Jazeera Airways).

The other new routes are Dubai-Tbilisi-Dubai, daily flights from March 28 to October 10 (FlyDubai) and Kyiv-Tbilisi-Kyiv, also daily flights from March 28 to October 10 (Skyup).

Batumi International Airport will also operate two new regular flights. Istanbul – Batumi – Istanbul from March 3 to March 27 every Wednesday and Saturday (Turkish Airlines) and Minsk-Batumi-Minsk from March 28 to April 30, every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday (Belavia).

