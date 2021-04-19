Belarusian Belavia Airlines extends suspension of flights to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Belarusian Belavia Airlines extended the suspension of flights to Ashgabat (Turkmenistan), Trend reports with reference to the airlines.

The suspension of flights to the capital of Turkmenistan – Ashgabat was extended until April 30, 2021.

In addition to Turkmenistan, Belavia has extended the suspension of flights to a number of other countries.

As earlier Belavia told Trend, Belavia Airlines of Belarus is ready to resume flights on the route Minsk-Ashgabat-Minsk at any time and confirmed its readiness to colleagues from Turkmenistan.

Air traffic will be restored immediately after receiving permission from the aviation authorities of Turkmenistan.

The company added that before the pandemic, flights to the capital of Turkmenistan were operated once a week. In particular, it was a departure from Minsk on Tuesdays and arrival at the Ashgabat International Airport the next day.

"The return flight was carried out on Wednesday," noted Belavia.

