Several more Russian airlines allowed to operate flights to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia (Rosaviatsia) has issued permits for flights from St. Petersburg to Baku to three Russian airlines, Trend reports citing Rosaviatsia.

According to the agency, Aeroflot, S7 Airlines and PEGAS Fly received permits for regular flights, in addition to Azerbaijan, to a number of countries, most of which were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The approvals were issued for flights to Azerbaijan, Belarus, Jordan, China, North Macedonia, Moldova, Morocco, Serbia, Slovenia, Thailand, Croatia, Montenegro and other countries, Rosaviatsia said.

The agency noted that the mentioned airlines will be able to use this right to resume flights in this direction.

Earlier, such Russian airlines as Ural Airlines, North Wind, Red Wings, Ikar, Izhavia and IrAero received permits for flights to Azerbaijan.

