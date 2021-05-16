Georgia introduces new requirements for registration of trucks, buses, and minibusses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

In Georgia, for the registration of minibusses, buses, and trucks for domestic transportation, it will be necessary to install speed limiters from June 1, 2022, Trend reports via the resolution of the Georgian government.

According to the new requirements, speed limiters must have minibusses with a capacity of more than eight seats, buses, and trucks weighing 3.5 tons or more.

For buses and minibusses, the speed should not exceed 100 km/h, and for trucks weighing 3.5 tons or more - 90 km/h.

Speed ​​limiters are not used on military vehicles, emergency vehicles, fire trucks, and Georgian Interior Ministry vehicles.

