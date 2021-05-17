Kyoto Convention enters into force in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

International Convention on the Simplification and Harmonization of Customs Procedures (Kyoto Convention) entered into force in Turkmenistan in early May this year, Trend reports with reference to the Business Turkmenistan information portal.

Thus, the Kyoto Convention is a universal international legal act in the field of customs affairs, regulating almost all customs issues, the key principles of which provide the application of simplified customs procedures, the use of modern customs control methods based on the use of a risk management system, close cooperation with the business environment and others, the report said.

In order to improve the customs system, Turkmenistan has previously discussed The International Convention on the simplification and harmonization of Customs procedures (Kyoto Convention).

The accession to the convention will contribute to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation of Turkmenistan, as well as the development of foreign trade activities of the country.

The optimization of international cooperation in the transport and communication sector is one of the essential factors for achieving the country's sustainable development goals.

As earlier The International Road Transport Union (IRU) told Trend, IRU and Turkmenistan have recently discussed integrating the IRU TIR-EPD (electronic pre-declaration) module and the e-TIR module into the ASYCUDA customs system.

IRU pointed out that ASYCUDA is currently being implemented in Turkmenistan.

ASYCUDA is a computerized customs management system which covers most foreign trade procedures. The system handles manifests and customs declarations, accounting procedures, and warehousing manifest and suspense procedures. It generates detailed information about foreign trade transactions which can be used for economic analysis and planning.

“IRU recommends that the integration of the EPD and e-TIR modules are taken into account during the implementation of ASYCUDA in Turkmenistan,” added the IRU.

