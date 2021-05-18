Georgia plans to open land borders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian land borders will be opened in the summer, said the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As Turnava said, the discussion of this issue is planned in the third stage of mitigation of COVID-19 restrictions.

"We have started to alleviate the most sensitive topic, which affected not only tourists but also any of our citizens, and this is the reduction of nighttime restrictions, which will have a positive effect on mood, business, and tourism," she said.

According to her, the second relief is the opening of cafes and restaurants on weekends.



"And the third stage will be to discuss the opening of land borders, as this will be a real breakthrough in tourism recovery. During the summer, many tourists visit us right through the land border. It will be difficult for me to say a specific date today, but it must be done in the summer period," the minister said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356