Turkmenistan fully restores railway communication

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The railway connection between the cities has been fully restored in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

The country will resume the movement of passenger trains in the directions of Turkmenabat-Gazojak-Turkmenabat, Turkmenabat- Amu Darya-Turkmenabat and Mary- Serhetabat -Mary from June 1, 2021.

In March, rail passenger traffic resumed on the route: Ashgabat-Turkmenabat — Ashgabat, with a stop in the city of Mary.

In April, the movement of passenger trains on the Ashgabat — Dashoguz — Ashgabat route was restored.

The movement of Turkmenistan’s railway service has been suspended since July 16, 2020, in order to prevent the penetration of coronavirus into the country, as well as for the prevention of infectious diseases.

Also, earlier Turkmenistan introduced a mandatory COVID-19 absence certificate when registering for a trip.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva