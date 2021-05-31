Turkmenistan fully restores railway communication

Transport 31 May 2021 15:39 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan fully restores railway communication

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The railway connection between the cities has been fully restored in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

The country will resume the movement of passenger trains in the directions of Turkmenabat-Gazojak-Turkmenabat, Turkmenabat- Amu Darya-Turkmenabat and Mary- Serhetabat -Mary from June 1, 2021.

In March, rail passenger traffic resumed on the route: Ashgabat-Turkmenabat — Ashgabat, with a stop in the city of Mary.

In April, the movement of passenger trains on the Ashgabat — Dashoguz — Ashgabat route was restored.

The movement of Turkmenistan’s railway service has been suspended since July 16, 2020, in order to prevent the penetration of coronavirus into the country, as well as for the prevention of infectious diseases.

Also, earlier Turkmenistan introduced a mandatory COVID-19 absence certificate when registering for a trip.

---
Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
ElGreen energy company reveals volume of electricity imported by Georgia
ElGreen energy company reveals volume of electricity imported by Georgia
Georgia tightens quality control of grapes
Georgia tightens quality control of grapes
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (May 24 through May 28)
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (May 24 through May 28)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey shares data on vehicle use Turkey 16:15
Iran warns Armenia to halt Araz River pollution Oil&Gas 16:14
Uzbekistan’s 4M2021 volume of construction works revealed Construction 16:14
Uzbekistan begins next phase of COVID-19 vaccination Uzbekistan 16:13
Israeli insurtech co Novidea raises $30m Israel 16:03
Azerbaijan considers using new generation of ID cards in financial sector Finance 16:02
Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy shares details about production capacity of Khudaferin, Giz Galasi HPPs Business 16:00
Journalists review construction work in Aghdam city liberated by Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 16:00
Azerbaijan records growth in amount of insurance fees Finance 16:00
NIOC shares data on Iran's extraction potential from Azadegan oil field Oil&Gas 15:43
Azerbaijan shares updated info on mine clearance in liberated lands Azerbaijan 15:43
Azerbaijan allocates funds to drill sub-artesian wells in Aghdam, Tartar districts Politics 15:43
Azerbaijan's Parliament approves tasks of state on use of renewable energy sources Oil&Gas 15:43
Turkmenistan fully restores railway communication Transport 15:39
EU contributes to dev’t of Turkmenistan’s robust private sector Business 15:38
ElGreen energy company reveals volume of electricity imported by Georgia Oil&Gas 15:33
Georgia tightens quality control of grapes Business 15:33
Iran, Azerbaijan trade relations increased despite COVID-19 - Azerbaijani Deputy PM Business 15:25
Iran approves railway cooperation agreement with Afghanistan Business 15:24
Backed by support, Iran's business sector aims to manufacture mobile phones Business 15:17
Iran reveals export data of gasoline through Shahid Rajaei port Business 15:13
Baku Metro talks construction preparation for new station on 'purple' line Society 15:06
Azerbaijan establishes procedure for determining renewable energy prices Oil&Gas 15:05
Araz River - factor in strengthening relations between peoples of Iran-Azerbaijan – Minister Oil&Gas 15:00
Problem loans in Azerbaijan decrease Finance 14:59
Iran working to complete Ahar-Tabriz highway Business 14:59
Iran trades cement at its Iran Mercantile Exchange Business 14:57
Afghanistan increases investments in Iran Business 14:42
Petkim working on plans to expand product portfolio, market share Oil&Gas 14:41
Russia permits another airline to fly to Turkmenistan Transport 14:41
Provocation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border linked to pre-election situation in Armenia, says professor Politics 14:40
Uzbek agro-industrial agency to buy truck via tender Tenders 14:23
Iran aims to expand joint investments with Iraq Business 14:23
Death toll from coronavirus in Iran exceeds 80,000 people Society 14:19
Azerbaijan’s Agroservice company signs major contract with local company Business 14:08
Uzbek ministry announces tender for construction of garages Tenders 13:53
Flights from Iran's Rasht city to Azerbaijan may be organized Transport 13:53
SOCAR’s STAR Refinery reduces oil imports y-o-y Oil&Gas 13:49
Russia increases import of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 13:47
Azerbaijani, Turkish ministers review construction project of Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Agband highway (PHOTO) Politics 13:45
Azercell conducts certification program for its dealer network (PHOTO) Economy 13:44
Turkmen bank offering new type of loan to boost agriculture sector's growth Finance 13:40
Iran discloses volume of gasoline exports via Shahid Rajaee port Transport 13:36
Azerbaijan, Turkey to discuss issues of expanding military co-op Politics 13:35
Armenians can live in Azerbaijan as its citizens, like before Karabakh conflict - Azerbaijani Commission for Displaced Persons Politics 13:34
Uzbekistan notes increase in number of microcredit organizations Finance 13:31
Saudi Aramco announces liquidation of its subsidiary in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:22
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (May 24 through May 28) Business 13:22
Uzbekistan Airports company becomes single executive body of all Uzbek airports Transport 13:21
Uzbekistan reveals preliminary figures of minimum consumer spending Uzbekistan 13:20
Reducing CO2 emissions to improve Azerbaijan's ecological image - expert Oil&Gas 13:16
National Iranian Drilling Company to accelerate work on two fields Oil&Gas 13:15
Azerbaijan's Parliament adopts bill on execution of 2020 state budget in second reading Finance 13:14
Bakcell and “ASAN Letter” once again fulfill the wishes of children (PHOTO) Economy 13:03
Construction of joint dam on Iran, Azerbaijan agenda - Iranian MFA Business 13:00
Azerbaijan sees decrease in bank deposits Finance 12:59
Transport corridor to be established between Iran's Payam SEZ and regional countries Business 12:58
Azerbaijan MPs to pay official visit to Pakistan Politics 12:58
Baku to host meeting of prosecutor generals from Turkic countries in 2021 Society 12:57
Israel set to raise gas export quotas Israel 12:47
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes central Alaska US 12:43
Third batch of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to the Philippines Russia 12:41
Payment card turnover in Azerbaijan continues to rise Finance 12:37
German health ministers to discuss fines for cheating at coronavirus test centers Europe 12:37
Iran officially opens Imam Khomeini Airport Free Zone Business 12:36
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, US nearly halves Business 12:36
Japan pharmaceutical association considers opportunities for co-op with Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:26
Azerbaijan, Turkey ink MoU in legal sphere Society 12:24
Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on Shusha city Politics 12:24
Video message of Azerbaijani Ombudsman on occasion of June 1- International Day for Protection of Children Society 12:19
Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for May 31 Georgia 12:11
Govt announces scheme to provide pension for dependents of Covid victims Other News 12:10
Over 21 Crore Doses Of Covid Vaccine Administered In India So Far Other News 12:08
Georgia reveals real GDP growth rate Business 12:08
Iran considers allocation of funds for industrial towns infrastructure in Gilan Province Business 12:08
Spanish business circles see favorable investment opportunities in Uzbekistan Business 12:07
Iran's resumes operation of fourth unit of Dez Dam power plant Business 12:06
Andhra Engineering Student Gets Patent For Unique Facial Shield 2.0 Other News 12:05
Volume of oil products loaded-unloaded in western ports of Iran's Hormozgan Province up Transport 11:55
Economic significance of Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industry Park - MP Politics 11:53
Russia to launch weekly flights from Perm to Baku Transport 11:52
Azerbaijan discloses 4M2021 info on non-oil exports to Georgia Business 11:48
Number of payment cards growing in Azerbaijan - Central Bank Finance 11:47
Iran's National Post signs memorandum with Post Bank to implement e-government plan Business 11:46
Power generation at Georgian Enguri HPP increases Oil&Gas 11:38
Turkish exports to D-8 countries rise in value Turkey 11:38
Iran to allocate funds for import poultry Business 11:38
Iran's vegetable oil production exceeds demand Business 11:37
TEDPIX sees gains in Iran's Tehran Stock Exchange Business 11:36
IFC to engage in formulating new WB Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan - Director (INTERVIEW) Economy 11:36
Iran to create new jobs in construction sector Business 11:27
Azerbaijan's MoD instructs military unit commanders to suppress Armenia's provocations Politics 11:27
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 11:26
Iran's exports through Astara border checkpoint increase Business 11:24
Georgia welcomes Turkish investors entering country - PM Business 11:24
Spain considers opening center for supply of pedigree small ruminants in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:23
UNESCO was absent in Nagorno-Karabakh for 30 years - former ISESCO director general Politics 11:22
Azerbaijan is ally of Europe in South Caucasus, French senator says Politics 11:16
Baku Higher Oil School organizes webinar on ‘International Ranking for Young HEIs: Challenges and Opportunities’ Society 11:15
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for equipment purchase Tenders 11:14
All news