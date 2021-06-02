Kuwait's largest private airline resuming flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

The largest private airline operating in Kuwait, Jazeera Airways, is resuming flights to Georgia, Trend reports via the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

Jazeera Airways will carry out Kuwait-Tbilisi-Kuwait flights starting June 3.

Flights will be carried out on Thursdays. The flight frequency will increase starting June 12, with flights on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Jazeera Airways announced that the flight frequency will gradually be increased until the end of October and the tourism season.

Last month Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava said that the number of airline companies that are either increasing the frequency of weekly flights or new airlines that want to enter the country is growing very fast. She added that according to today's data, the government has more than 350 weekly flight applications for the summer period.

